Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb presents new protein degradation inducing compounds for RET

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has identified proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety coupled to a proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase receptor Ret (RET; CDHF12; PTC) targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.