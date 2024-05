Cardiovascular

Merck Sharp & Dohme patents DGAT2 inhibitors

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has disclosed diacylglycerol acyltransferase type 2 (DGAT2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, fibrosis, heart failure, hepatic steatosis, hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipidemia and obesity, among others.