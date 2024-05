Cancer

Rakovina Therapeutics synthesizes new bispecific PARP-HDAC inhibitors for treating Ewing sarcoma

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has described dual NAD+ ADP-ribosyltransferase (poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase; PARP) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma.