Infection

3CLpro inhibitors for COVID-19 described in Chinese patent

The Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Suzhou Vigonvita Life Sciences Co. Ltd. and the Wuhan Institute of Virology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have divulged 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).