Patents

Demcon combines FUS, microbubbles to deliver drugs across blood-brain barrier

June 10, 2024
By Simon Kerton
In what represents its first patenting Demon Curonix BV is seeking protection for a system for providing microvesicles to be used in combination with focused ultrasound for drug delivery to the brain.
