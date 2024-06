Med-tech financings May 2024

Med-tech financings in May up more than 300% month-over-month

The med-tech industry has maintained its financing momentum into May, with the first five months of 2024 raising $12.7 billion, marking a 42% increase from $8.95 billion during the same period in 2023. Notably, May alone saw $5.05 billion in total med-tech financings, a 307% rise from $1.24 billion in April, and the highest monthly total reported by BioWorld MedTech since November 2022.