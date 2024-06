Amber Therapeutics raises $100M for bio e-stim for urinary incontinence therapy

Amber Therapeutics Ltd. has raised $100 million in a series A funding round to further develop its implantable closed-loop bioelectrical therapy to treat women suffering from mixed urinary incontinence. The financing is one of the largest series A rounds ever seen in Europe’s medical technology space and comes at a time when many med-tech companies are struggling to raise funds.