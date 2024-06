Neurology/psychiatric

Cerevance scientists discover new KCNK13 blockers

Scientists at Cerevance Inc. and Cerevance Ltd. have described potassium channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13; THIK-1) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of fibrosis, depression, diabetes, gout, psoriasis, atherosclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and traumatic brain injury.