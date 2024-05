Merus raising $400M; petosemtamab scores in head and neck cancer

After shares climbed 36% on May 24 following the release of an American Society of Clinical Oncology abstract detailing an impressive phase II overall response rate in first-line head and neck cancer with bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab, Merus NV is raising $400.2 million in an upsized follow-on offering.