Hanall, Turn Bio partner for mRNA-based eye, ear therapies

May 30, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Hanall Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Songpa-gu, Seoul, agreed to an exclusive licensing deal with San Francisco-based Turn Biotechnologies Inc. to develop novel ophthalmic and optic therapies using the latter’s mRNA-based technology.
