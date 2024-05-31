BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sixpeaks launches to advance its dual activin IIA/B antibody
May 31, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Obesity specialist Sixpeaks Bio AG emerged from stealth with $110 million in funding and an option to be acquired by Astrazeneca plc within the next two years, subject to filing an IND for the lead product.
BioWorld
Financings
Newco news
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
Protein
Series A
Europe