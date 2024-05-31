BioWorld - Friday, May 31, 2024
Newco news

Sixpeaks launches to advance its dual activin IIA/B antibody

May 31, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Obesity specialist Sixpeaks Bio AG emerged from stealth with $110 million in funding and an option to be acquired by Astrazeneca plc within the next two years, subject to filing an IND for the lead product.
