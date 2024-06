Musculoskeletal

Blueprint’s work behind drug for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva is a rare and life-threatening genetic disease caused by gain-of-function mutations in the ALK2 gene, which encodes activin receptor-like kinase 2. Blueprint Medicines Corp. has elucidated the discovery of their ALK2 inhibitor BLU-782, which is now in phase II studies at Ipsen for the treatment of FOP.