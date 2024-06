ASCO roars to life in Chicago as CEOs talk innovation

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting opened at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago with after-lunchtime sessions on breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma and advancements on adjuvant cancer vaccines. As ASCO revved up, the CEOs of Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. vented their frustrations about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on innovation.