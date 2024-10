Servier vorasidenib PDUFA near, Agios wins in thalassemia

While Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC awaits this summer’s PDUFA date for the IDH-mutant glioma drug vorasidenib, acquired in the buyout of oncology assets from Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., the latter unveiled positive data from a global phase III study with oral mitapivat in adults with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.