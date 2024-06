No ecstasy for adcom in considering heavy issues for psychedelic

Unblinding, zealous therapists, severity of harms, abuse potential and actual benefit could all be part of the conversation June 4 when the U.S. FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee meets in person for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns to consider the use of a psychedelic drug, guided by psychotherapy, to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.