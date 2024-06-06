BioWorld - Thursday, June 6, 2024
Respiratory

New TGF-β receptor type-1 inhibitors revealed in Chiesi patent

June 5, 2024
Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA has divulged TGF-β receptor type-1 (TGFBR1; ALK5; SKR4; TβR-I) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
