Summit expands rights, cash for Akeso’s China-approved NSCLC drug
June 4, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Miami-headquartered Summit Therapeutics Inc. expanded rights to Akeso Inc.’s non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug, ivonescimab (SMT-112; AK-112), June 3 while raising $200 million to advance the therapy.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Bispecific antibody
Asia-Pacific
Middle East North Africa
China
U.S.
NMPA