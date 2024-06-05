BioWorld - Wednesday, June 5, 2024
X

Medlink, Biontech ink $1B+ multitarget ADC platform license deal

June 4, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
China’s Medilink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. and Germany’s Biontech SE signed another potential $1 billion-plus deal for novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets, building off the first ADC-based licensing deal from last year.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A License Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific Europe China