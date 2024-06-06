BioWorld - Thursday, June 6, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Targeting calcium storage shows promise in Alzheimer’s disease models

June 6, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
An experimental drug that restored the normal function of ion channels in Alzheimer's disease (AD) prevented the loss of neurons and reduced the accumulation of amyloid-β (Aβ) plaques and hyperphosphorylated tau formed in this condition. A new class of small molecules, collectively called ReS19-T and developed by scientists at the Belgian biotechnology company Remynd NV, reorganized proteins that modulated calcium channels. Now in the clinical phase, this approach could benefit patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders.
