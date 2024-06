Respiratory

S1PR3 is target in acute respiratory distress syndrome

Excessive inflammatory response and endothelial barrier dysfunction are the two major pathophysiological changes in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Sphingosine-1-phosphate S1P3 receptor (S1PR3) is a G protein-coupled receptor involved in the regulation of inflammation and vascular barrier function in some diseases, but its function in ARDS is not fully understood.