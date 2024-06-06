BioWorld - Thursday, June 6, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Alchemab secures grant for antibodies targeting prostaglandin biology in Parkinson’s

June 6, 2024
No Comments
Alchemab Therapeutics Ltd. has been awarded a grant of $595,000 by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to support its Parkinson’s disease program.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Antibody Grant