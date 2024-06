Biomarkers

COQ8B variants identified as cause of nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa

University of Basel investigators have reported an association between mutations in the COQ8B gene and nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP). RP is a genetically heterogeneous retinal degeneration disorder, which has been found to be associated with mutations in more than 70 genes. However, there are still cases for which no genetic cause has been found.