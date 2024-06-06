BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, June 6, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Hyperway’s KRAS G12D inhibitor demonstrates potent preclinical antitumor activity
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Hyperway’s KRAS G12D inhibitor demonstrates potent preclinical antitumor activity
June 6, 2024
No Comments
KRAS is the most commonly mutated oncogene in solid tumors. Mutations are present in about 30% of cases overall, more than 95% of pancreatic cancer cases, and about 40% of colon cancer cases.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
American Society of Clinical Oncology
Cancer