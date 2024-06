Endocrine/metabolic

Sixpeaks launches to advance its dual activin IIA/B antibody

Obesity specialist Sixpeaks Bio AG emerged from stealth with $110 million in funding and an option to be acquired by Astrazeneca plc within the next two years, subject to filing an IND for the lead product. Of the $110 million, $30 million is a series A round, with the balance to come from Astrazeneca, which will provide nondilutive finance of up to $80 million.