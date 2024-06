Avicenna’s AI detection software cleared for vertebral compression fractures

The U.S. FDA granted Avicenna.AI SAS 510(k) clearance for Cina-VCF, its artificial intelligence-based solution that detects unsuspected vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) in patients undergoing chest or abdomen CT scans. The company hopes that early detection of VCFs will allow patients to be checked for osteoporosis and start treatments early to reduce the risk of their fracture deteriorating.