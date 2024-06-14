BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Omniscient closes $60M series C for AI-based brain mapping tools
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Omniscient closes $60M series C for AI-based brain mapping tools
June 13, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Omniscient Neurotechnology Ltd. closed a $60 million series C fundraising round to expand its reach in the U.S. market for its Quicktome platform that leverages AI to convert a standard MRI scan into a detailed map of an individual’s brain networks.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Artificial intelligence
Neurology/psychiatric
Asia-Pacific