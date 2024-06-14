BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Omniscient closes $60M series C for AI-based brain mapping tools

June 13, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Omniscient Neurotechnology Ltd. closed a $60 million series C fundraising round to expand its reach in the U.S. market for its Quicktome platform that leverages AI to convert a standard MRI scan into a detailed map of an individual’s brain networks.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Artificial intelligence Neurology/psychiatric Asia-Pacific