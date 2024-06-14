BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
Avenda Health’s AI tech identifies prostate cancer with 84% accuracy

June 13, 2024
By Holland Johnson
Avenda Health Inc. said the findings of a new study published in The Journal of Urology demonstrate the ability of artificial intelligence to accurately identify cancer in oncology imaging and diagnostics.
