BioWorld - Friday, June 14, 2024
Med-tech deals 1Q24
First quarter of 2024 sees med-tech deals rise year over year to $390.36M
June 13, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
In 2023, med-tech deals culminated in the highest total deal value ever recorded by
BioWorld MedTech
, totaling $10.63 billion, a 33% increase from the $7.99 billion recorded in 2022.
BioWorld MedTech
