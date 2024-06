Med-tech deals May 2024

J&J acquisition drives May med-tech M&A value to $14.63B

In May, the value of med-tech deals dropped to $85.78 million, marking a 50% decrease from April's $172.37 million but exceeding March's $27 million. The monthly average for deal value in 2024 now stands at $129.7 million, an 84% decline compared to the 2023 monthly average of $886.13 million.