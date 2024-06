Delta wave cresting? Vir phase II combo data strong in hepatitis

An expert in hepatitis delta virus said Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s phase II findings with the monoclonal antibody tobevibart and the small interfering ribonucleic acid elebsiran in chronic disease could lead to a “change [in] the entire care cascade and paradigm.” Shares of Vir (NASDAQ:VIR) ended June 5 at $12.66, up $2.08, or 19.7%, on the clinical news.