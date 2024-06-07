BioWorld - Friday, June 7, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

FDA issues IND clearance for TML-6 for Alzheimer’s disease

June 7, 2024
No Comments
Merry Life Biomedical Co. Ltd. (MLB) has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application for TML-6 to treat Alzheimer’s disease. A phase I trial will begin next month.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric