BioWorld - Friday, June 7, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Infection

Emory University describes new 3CLpro inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2

June 7, 2024
No Comments
Emory University has identified 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science Infection Coronavirus Patents