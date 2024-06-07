BioWorld - Friday, June 7, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Shijiazhuang Discovery Medicine Technology discloses new compounds to treat influenza

June 7, 2024
No Comments
Shijiazhuang Discovery Medicine Technology Co. Ltd. has divulged compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of influenza.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents