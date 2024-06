Musculoskeletal

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical discovers new cGAS inhibitors

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (MB21D1; cGAS) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, systemic lupus erythematosus and transplant rejection, among others.