Replimune ignites its stock with phase I/II data in melanoma

In an indication with few treatment options for patients who are running out of time, Replimune Group Inc. revealed positive top-line results of its lead candidate, RP-1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), in anti-PD-1-failed melanoma. Data from the phase I/II Ignyte study of RP-1 plus Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) showed the treatment hit the primary endpoint with a 12-month overall response rate of 33.6% and a median duration of response of more than 35 months.