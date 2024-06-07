BioWorld - Friday, June 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Developers hop to it, make TROP2 do it – some more than others

June 6, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2) antibody-drug conjugates became a topic of talk during the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical Conferences American Society of Clinical Oncology Cancer Oncology Antibody-drug conjugate U.S.