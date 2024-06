Biopharma financings May 2024

IPO drought continues in May as biopharma financings up overall

Biopharma financings rebounded in May, reaching $9.15 billion and marking a 48% increase from $6.18 billion in April. However, value is down from the $13.84 billion in financings seen in March and $22.3 billion in February. This year’s monthly average of $12.52 billion reflects an 112% increase from the average of $5.91 billion per month in 2023.