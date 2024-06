Neurology/psychiatric

Two different cells cause fibrosis after traumatic CNS injury

Scientists from the Karolinska Institute have found two different types of cells that give rise to the fibroblasts that form fibrotic scars after spinal cord injury (SCI) depending on their location. In a study in mice, the researchers observed that pericytes acted in lesions that affect the gray matter and perivascular fibroblasts acted in the white matter.