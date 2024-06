Endocrine/metabolic

ALT-B5, an optimized long-acting GHR antagonist with superior efficacy in models of acromegaly

Researchers from Alteogen Inc. and affiliated organizations presented preclinical characterization of a novel long-acting growth hormone receptor (GHR) antagonist, ALT-B5, optimized for efficacy and duration during the treatment as new therapeutic option for the treatment of acromegaly.