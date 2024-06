Skye writing off glaucoma post-phase II, airs obesity plan

After the phase IIa failure at lowering intraocular pressure to a statistically significant degree with SBI-100, Skye Bioscience Inc. is dropping work with the ophthalmic emulsion, meant to treat primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Resources are turning to the firm’s metabolic program, which includes nimacimab, targeting the cannabinoid 1 receptor, due to start a phase II trial in obesity during the third quarter of this year.