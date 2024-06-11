BioWorld - Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Adcom gives big thumbs up to Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug

June 10, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
For the U.S. FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee, the medical need and the effectiveness of Eli Lilly and Co.’s Alzheimer’s candidate, donanemab, outweighs the safety concerns and lack of data for underrepresented groups and special needs patients. The panel voted unanimously, 11-0, June 10 that the available data show donanemab is effective in treating Alzheimer’s in the population enrolled in Lilly’s clinical trials and that the benefits of the amyloid-targeting monoclonal antibody outweigh the risks in the study population of patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia.
