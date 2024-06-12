BioWorld - Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Neuron23 describes new LRRK2 inhibitors for Parkinson’s disease

June 12, 2024
No Comments
Neuron23 Inc. has synthesized leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2; dardarin) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents