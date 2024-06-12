BioWorld - Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Immune

Vyrnwy Therapeutics identifies new TYK2 inhibitors for autoimmune diseases

June 12, 2024
Vyrnwy Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
