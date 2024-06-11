BioWorld - Tuesday, June 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Lotus acquires Teva Thailand to build Southeast Asian footprint

June 10, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is acquiring the Thailand business and commercial entity of Teva Pharma Thailand to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Respiratory Asia-Pacific