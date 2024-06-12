BioWorld - Wednesday, June 12, 2024
AI-wearable, telehealth firm Seers Technology upsizes Kosdaq IPO

June 11, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean digital health care firm Seers Technology Co. Ltd. is targeting a ₩22.1 billion (US$16.2 million) IPO on the Korea Exchange, after upping the offering price of its 1.3 million shares to ₩17,000 per share on June 4.
