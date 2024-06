Australian VC firm Brandon Capital closes new AU$270M fund

Life sciences venture capital company, Brandon Capital, announced the first close of its sixth fund for AU$270 million (US$180 million) during the 2024 Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention in San Diego. Fund VI will see Brandon Capital continue to seed new Australian and New Zealand life sciences startups, as well as advance its expansion into international markets, particularly in the U.K., Europe, and the U.S.