BioWorld - Wednesday, June 12, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Arrivent, Alphamab ink $615.5M multitarget ADC partnership

June 11, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Arrivent Biopharma Inc. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. have signed a development deal that leverages Alphamab’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) research and discovery platform and could bring Alphamab up to $615.5 million.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific U.S.