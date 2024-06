Endocrine/metabolic

Biosplice and Novo Nordisk collaborate to advance kinase inhibitors for diabetes

Biosplice Therapeutics Inc. has entered a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop first-in-class drug candidates for the treatment of diabetes. Biosplice is developing highly selective and potent dual-specificity tyrosine-regulated kinase (DYRK) inhibitors to stimulate insulin-secreting β-cell proliferation for the treatment of diabetes.