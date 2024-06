Cancer

Sanofi and Seagen patent CEACAM5 antibody-drug conjugates

Sanofi SA and Seagen Inc. have reported antibody-drug conjugates comprising antibodies targeting carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 5 (CEACAM5; CEA; CD66e) covalently linked to topoisomerase I inhibitors through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.