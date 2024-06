Newco news

Adcytherix aims for innovation as startup in crowded ADC space

Fresh from the sale of one antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company, Jack Elands has formed another, raising €30 million (US$32.2 million) in seed funding for Adcytherix SAS. The newco brings together the same cast as Elands’ former company, Emergence Therapeutics, which was sold to Eli Lilly and Co. for an undisclosed sum in a deal that closed in August 2023.